Jharkhand CM meets Lalu Yadav, says ‘will contest Bihar polls together’

It was the second meeting between the two leaders after CM Soren took charge as Jharkhand chief minister.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:34 IST
Gautam Mazumdar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Gautam Mazumdar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
File photo: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.(ANI)
         

Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Saturday called on Lalu Prasad Yadav, the incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi where he is admitted.

It was the second meeting between the two leaders after CM Soren took charge as Jharkhand chief minister.

The meeting lasted for nearly one hour where Soren enquired about his health condition. The two leaders discussed politics in view of the upcoming Bihar polls.

Coming out of Kelly’s bungalow, where Lalu has been moved to from a private ward in view of Covid-19 threat last month, Soren said it was long since he last the Bihar leader.

Also read: Former Union minister Tariq Anwar’s elevation in AICC hints at party’s focus on Bihar

He said it was the state’s responsibility to take care of him in the pandemic. He also said the JMM and the RJD will fight the Bihar assembly election together.

The JMM has entered in the grand alliance led by the RJD for the upcoming Bihar polls where the Congress, the RLSP and the VIP are the other partners.

When asked about how many seats the JMM would contest, Soren said, “Wait for a while, it would be made public who will contest from where. It will be communicated through a political platform at an opportune time”.

The JMM had identified 12 assembly seats in Bihar and left it for the state unit to discuss with the RJD leaders. However, it is learnt that the RJD has indicated that two to three seats could be allotted to the JMM to contest under the banner of the Grand Alliance.

Also read: Bihar polls - Nitish, Nadda hold initial talks on seat-sharing, agree on earliest solution

The former Bihar chief minister was serving jail terms and was admitted to RIMS with critical ailments in December 2018. His lawyer has moved a petition for regular bail in Jharkhand High Court. The court on Friday deferred the hearing on October 9.

