On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:52 IST

Taking his cue from PM Modi’s appeal to countrymen to join him at 6 later this evening as he addresses the nation, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan urged all his party candidates to tune in.

“PM Modi will share some important information with the countrymen today. There is an appeal to the people to listen to this address being made in the national interest. In Bihar, I appeal to all the LJP candidates to listen to the address along with the people of their area. Also do maintain social distancing in view of coronavirus,” tweeted Chirag Paswan.

Earlier in the afternoon, the PM, without specifying the nature of the topic, tweeted that he will be “sharing a message” with fellow citizens and urged them to join in.

Chirag Paswan, who decided to go solo in the Bihar polls, has not shied away from praising the PM, so much so that he identified himself as “Hanuman” to PM Modi’s Ram.

“The Prime Minister lives in my heart....I am like his Hanuman. If they (his critics) want, they can prise open my heart and see that. I don’t need to use the Prime Minister’s photograph,” Paswan had said after he was called a “vote splitter” and accused of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the ruling party at the Centre.

The MP from Jamui has said that his party will support the BJP, but not the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He further underlined that his party is “committed” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision even as he criticised the JD(U).

The BJP, on its part, has maintained its distance form the LJP, clarifying that the state party is not part of their alliance.

“The BJP is very clear in its stand. LJP is not a part of our alliance. We want to tell Chirag Paswan that he should not harbour any illusion. BJP-JD (U) are fighting the election and Nitish Kumar ji will be the chief minister,” Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.