PM Modi hails Nitish Kumar led-Bihar govt’s efforts in battling Covid-19 crisis

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Bihar government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as he kicked off his poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Bihar for coping with the pandemic. He said that the results of rapid decisions taken by the government and the way people acted on them are commendable and are showing results.

“The condition of the world’s richest countries is not hidden from anyone. Had Bihar not acted in time against the coronavirus disease, we don’t know how many more people would have been killed, how big an outcry it would have become,” he said while addressing a public rally in Bihar’s Sasaram.

In his first rally in the poll-bound state, Modi said that due to the Nitish Kumar government’s timely and effective action plan, Bihar is able to witness the first poll exercise amid the pandemic while keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by chief minister Nitish Kumar who thanked Modi for Centre’s assistance to the state during the pandemic. Kumar said the recovery rate from coronavirus was almost 94% in the state. He also spoke about the schemes run by the Centre for the benefit of the underprivileged sections and farmers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting the upcoming elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United (JDU) under the leadership of chief minister.

The 243-seat assembly goes to polls in three phases starting October 28. The second and third phase of voting will take place on November 3 and November 7 while the result will be announced on November 10.