Sachin Pilot dares Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to issue white paper on investments, jobs

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:17 IST

Former Union minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday dared Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to issue a white paper on financial progress and asked him to make public the scale of investment his government had brought to the state in the last five years and how many jobs were created.

Pilot made the remarks while interacting with the media at the Congress party’s temporary office in the course of joining the campaigns of the party nominees in the fray for the second phase of elections, due on November 3. As many as 93 constituencies out of 243 will go to the polls and the Congress party’s nominees are trying their luck from 25 seats.

“The NDA leaders are making personal attacks against a top leader of the Grand Alliance (GA), as they don’t have any concrete agenda for development of the state and prosperity for its people,” said Pilot, adding that the electoral promise, documented in the BJP’s manifesto, to provide free Coronavirus vaccines to the people demonstrated their mental bankruptcy.

Attacking CM Kumar for resorting to opportunistic politics, Pilot alleged that the JD (U) leader hardly pursued any political ideology. “Kumar has teamed up for power with the BJP, which had found fault in his DNA. The BJP is also facing a crisis, as its allies at the Centre are leaving it in the states like Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP),” argued the Congress leader.

Pilot claimed that the NDA was struggling to counter the GA, which set the agenda for the state polls. “Initially, NDA leaders mocked at the RJD’s promise of 10 lakh jobs, and now the BJP is promising 19 lakh jobs. But, the people of Bihar are unenthusiastic towards the BJP’s promise of jobs, as they still recall the assurance of 2 crore jobs every year,” he added.

The Congress leader paid tribute to senior leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and said that Indian politics had lost two gems in their untimely departure. “People of Bihar used to listen to them. But, there is hardly any leader in the NDA, whose words inspire the people,” added Pilot.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda and AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra also spoke at the event.