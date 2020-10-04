e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Shooter Shreyasi Singh to join BJP ahead of Bihar assembly election

Talks about Shreyasi joining the politics were doing the rounds for quite some time and she was in negotiation with the RJD as well.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:54 IST
Vijay Swaroop
Vijay Swaroop
Hindustan Times, Patna
Shreyasi Singh is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the double trap event.
Shreyasi Singh is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the double trap event.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Ace Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former Union minister late Digvijay Singh, will join BJP in New Delhi on Sunday, party members said.

Sanjay Jaiswal, the president of the Bihar unit of the BJP and Bhupender Yadav, Rajya Saha MP and the BJP’s in-charge of Bihar will also be present at the induction ceremony.

Shreyasi, who competes in the double trap event and was the winner of a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, is tipped to be the party’s candidate either from Amarpur (Banka) or Jamui, depending on the seat sharing with alliance partners.

The Jamui parliamentary constituency is represented by LJP national president Chirag Paswan, whose party is locked in a logjam with the BJP and JD (U) over seats. The LJP has announced that it will contest on 143 seats and the party’s parliamentary board will take a final call Sunday evening.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Talks about Shreyasi joining the politics were doing the rounds for quite some time and she was in negotiation with the RJD as well.

She was part of the Indian team at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup held in Acapulco in Mexico. Her late father was president of the National Rifle Association of India.

Hailing from Gidhaur in Jamui district of Bihar, this is her maiden plunge in electoral politics. Her mother Putul Kumari, is also a former MP from Banka. She was removed from the BJP for six years after she decided to contest as an independent from Banka against the official NDA candidate, Girdhari Yadav of JD (U) in 2019.

Her late father had held several portfolios as a Union minister since the prime ministership of Chandrashekhar. He served as a Union deputy minister, ministry of finance and Union deputy minister, ministry of external affairs. In 1998, the late Digvijay Singh became the Union minister of state, ministry of railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government and also went on to serve as MoS in the ministries of commerce and industry, railways and external affairs.

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
MI vs SRH Live: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians bat
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
India, China to hold corps commander level talks on border row on Oct 12
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In