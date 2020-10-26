Will BJP be able to maintain foothold in Bihar’s Bhabua assembly constituency?

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:36 IST

Bhabua is another assembly constituency in Kaimur (Bhabua) district of Bihar and falls under Sasaram (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.

In 2015 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United ) were rivals, the former’s Anand Bhushan Pandey won the seat by defeating the latter’s Pramod Kumar Singh 7,744 votes. There were 20 candidates in the fray, 17 of whom forfeited their deposits. It was the first time the BJP had won the seat.

The BJP’s Anand Bhushan Pandey got a total of 50,768 votes, while Dr Pramod Kumar Singh secured 43,024 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Bharat Bind stood third with 29,983 votes. The BJP bagged 34.59 per cent of the votes and the JD (U) received 29.32 per cent while the BSP ended up with just 20.43 per cent.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,45, 927 registered voters including 1,29,554 were male voters and 1,16,348 females. Bhabua recorded 59 per cent voting.

Pandey died in November 2017 which necessitated a bye-election in 2018 in which his widow Rinki Rani Pandey retained the seat for the BJP.

Rinki Rani Pandey won the Bhabua bye-election defeating Shambhu Singh Patel of the Congress by a margin of 15,490 votes.

The time, Rinki Rani Pandey is up against Bharat Bind who joined the RJD from the BSP and Birendra Kumar Singh of the RLSP among others. The RLSP, the BSP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) are fighting Bihar polls in alliance.

The Congress has won the seat six times so far, but the last victory came 20 years ago in 1990.The RJD won it twice while the CPI, BSP and the LJP have won the seat once each.

In the 2020 assembly election, Bhabua has a total electorate of 2,66,401 which includes 1,39,328 men, 1,27,066 women and 7 third gender voters.