ISC Class 12 history exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

board-exams

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:50 IST

ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in the board exams for history paper on Wednesday.

In Lucknow, the students said the paper was average and met their expectations. Jahnavi, a student of City Montessori School, LDA branch said, “Section A comprised easy objective questions and I’m hoping to score well in that.”

Another student Tathagat said, “The paper was moderate and I’m sure to get a good score.” Vaidehi, a CMS student said, “The standard of the paper was good but not very easy.”

Unnati added, “Section B contained questions which were lengthy but direct. The syllabus was well covered”. For most of the students the paper was comparatively easy and the students were satisfied and happy.

Subject expert Dhirendra claimed that the paper was balanced and an average student can achieve good score if he has thoroughly prepared both the sections. School principal Dr Vineeta Kamran was happy with the unflinching determination and efforts put in by her students and teachers.