Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:32 IST

Teachers groups across Maharashtra have asked the state education department for more clarity on the conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for class 12, which are likely to be held in May-June next year due to the disruption of studies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the department on Saturday, the BJP teachers’ cell said that there was a lot of uncertainty around the board exams this year. “The process for filling of forms has begun for class 10 and 12 students but there is no clarity on the conduct of exams. The department has neither announced tentative dates for the exams nor has it released details on the paper pattern to be followed in the exams. We hope that the paper pattern is not changed because that might lead to unnecessary confusion amongst students,” said Anil Bornare of the BJP Teachers Cell.

Over the last few days, several parents and schools have been writing to the department, requesting for clarity over the board exams. With a 25% reduction in syllabus across classes, schools said that they are unsure about the paper pattern. However, a senior official from the state board said that the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed.

“The syllabus and the paper pattern for class 10 and 12 have undergone changes in the recent years and it is thus not expected to change this year,” said the official, wishing not to be named.

In early November, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the conduct of SSC and HSC examinations are unlikely before May due to the prevailing conditions in the state with respect to Covid-19. However, the department and the state board are yet to come up with an official announcement in this regard.