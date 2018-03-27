3 Dev poster: Ravi Dubey, Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapoor are Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh undercover

Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Dubey and Kunaal Roy Kapoor’s next project is a godsend. They will play Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva in their upcoming film, 3 Dev, which also stars Kay Kay Menon.

The actors shared the first poster for their film on Twitter. Karan, Ravi and Kunaal can be seen laughing in the frame while standing in front of a wall painting of the holy trinity. Kay Kay watches over them and it’s not quite clear what he character he will play in the film.

Lo #BhagwanAaRaheHain! SkyEntertainment & Batra Showbiz presents #3Dev

A r2 Phillum production. Starring @Iamksgofficial @Ikunaalroykapur Kay Kay Menon @tiscatime @prosenjitbumba @poonamkaurlal & Ravi Dubey. Directed by Ankoosh Bhatt this E4U Enterprise release comes on 11th May pic.twitter.com/V2pFGNXMib — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 27, 2018

The tagline for the film reads, ‘Undercover Bhagwan’. Perhaps Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva will take human forms for a tour of the Earth.

Karan has previously worked in Alone and Hate Story 3 while Ravi has worked in U R My Jaan and Kunaal has worked in Delhi Belly, Kalaakandi and more. Kay Kay was last seen in Baa Baaa Black Sheep.

The film is directed by Ankoosh Bhatt and released on March 11.

