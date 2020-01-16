83: Ranveer Singh unveils Kirti Azad’s look, says there’s ‘never a dull moment around badmaash baller’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:47 IST

Continuing with the trend in the last couple of days, Ranveer Singh unveiled the first-look poster of actor Dinker Sharma as former cricketer Kirti Azad in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama, 83. Ranveer dubbed him ‘sabse shararti’ of the lot of cricketers.

Sharing it, Ranveer wrote: “SABSE SHARARTI! Never a dull moment around the Badmaash Baller #KirtiAzad ! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83.”

This poster comes after a long line of posters including those of Sandeep Patil (played by his son Chirag Patil), Yashpal Sharma (played by Jatin Sarna), Mohinder Amarnath (played by Saqib Saleem), K Srikkanth (played by Tamil actor Jiiva) and Sunil Gavaskar (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin). Ranveer’s look as the former cricketer and captain of the 1983 Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, was unveiled on the actor’s birthday in July last year.

The first-look posters of characters from Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

Many were taken aback by Ranveer’s uncanny similarity with Kapil Dev. Speaking about it, Kapil told IANS, “I was surprised! At one glimpse, from a distance, there is an uncanny similarity. Of course in close-up, one can understand that it is Ranveer Singh and not me! But I have to say the makeup artiste has done a great job. I appreciate that. I sat with Ranveer and we had long chat. We are very different people.”

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film earns a massive Rs 107.68 cr, Deepika Padukone movie steady at Rs 26.53 cr

The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. 83 will see actor Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. The movie, based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

83 is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

(With agencies’ inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more