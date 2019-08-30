Aakhri Pasta was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s Aakhri Rasta: Chunky Pandey on his Housefull character

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:33 IST

Actor Chunky Pandey has said he got the role of Aakhri Pasta (Housefull) because director Sajid Khan did not want to do it. Chunky’s role in Akshay Kumar’s hit franchise became very popular, especially his dialogue ‘I am joking!”

Talking to BollywoodHungama about the role, Chunky said, “The secret behind Aakhri Pasta was that in Housefull 1, Sajid Khan was to do this role himself. Everyone told him, ‘Sajid you have to do this role’, and then he met me at this party and said to me, ‘Chunky I have got this role, people want me to do it in the film, I can’t direct and act, will you do it?’ I said of course. And that is how Aakhri Pasta was born.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan debuts his Mango Man show, plays cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan. Watch

Chunky also revealed the inspiration behind the character and his name. “The name came from Akhree Raasta (1986), Amitji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) film, and the character of Marconi from the film The Great Gambler that was played by Sujit Kumarji, so we took him as an inspiration, his clothes, that moustache, and created Aakhri Pasta. Somewhere, Aakhri Pasta was Sajid Khan’s alter ego. What Sajid couldn’t do in real life, he would make Aakhri Pasta do on screen,” he said. Chunky will reprise his role of Aakhri Pasta in Housefull 4 that has been shot with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Chunky plays an important role in Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho that hit theatres on Friday. The film has opened to mixed reviews, but thanks to the popularity of the Baahubali star, fans are going crazy over the film. Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly sanctioned special overnight screenings between 1am and 5pm from August 30 to September 5.

Chunky will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Hindi remake of Prasthanam in which he is seen essaying a negative role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:32 IST