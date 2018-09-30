Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan applaud Mumbai Police’s Thugs campaign. See pic

Yash Raj Films’ presentation, Thugs of Hindostan, may present Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif as thugs (con men) cast in the mould of anti heroes, but Mumbai Police knows better. It wants to let all the ‘thugs’ out there know that the safety of the Maximum City is safe in the hands of the city’s police force.

On Saturday, Mumbai Police’s digital team tweeted a photo collage which had Aamir’s rakish Firangi Mallah on one side and a picture of their force on the other side. This is a part of their campaign called #NoCityForThugs. The caption of Aamir’s photo read “Dhokha swabhav hai humara (betrayal is my nature),” while Mumbai Police’s caption said, “Aur bharosa humara (And trust is ours).”

No place for Thugs in Mumbai #NoCityForThugs pic.twitter.com/xGLsQpi9RM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2018

Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. Respect. 🙏 https://t.co/Jd3FiSHSuG — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 29, 2018

Aamir, while replying in the affirmative, gave an interesting twist to the tale. He retweeted their tweet with a message, saying: “Waise, aap ka swabhav to shaqq, din-raat mehnat, aur satarkta hai. Bharosa to hum aap pe karte hain. (Your nature is to doubt, work hard and to be alert. Trust is what we have in you.)”

Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted the message, saying: “Yes, indeed... sahi. Respect for Mumbai Police.”

yes indeed .. sahi 🙏 .. respect for the Mumbai Police https://t.co/SREhhIN368 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2018

In the movie, Amitabh plays a character called Khudabaksh, a commander of a gaggle of men, taking on the might of British East India Company. Aiding him in the process is ace markswoman, Zafira, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Together, they strike hard at the British, from their gigantic ships. Now, into this scene, enters a rakish character called Firangi Mallah, a con man who has no qualms two-timing the British and desis simultaneously. In this concoction there also features the seductive and tempestuous, Surraiyya Jaan, played by Katrina Kaif.

Thugs of Hindostan releases on November 8, around the Diwali weekend this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:42 IST