Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan announces her ‘career has begun’, shares pic from music video set

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has taken her first steps in the entertainment industry. Ira on Wednesday shared an Instagram picture that shows her on set, presumably directing a music video.

She wrote in the caption, “I was sitting in the car with @daniellepereira_3 and she turned to me and said, ‘Hey Iru, I just realized your career has begun.’ And I realized it had.” The picture shows Ira with her back to the camera, facing bright lights, as crew members stand in front of her. The picture has been ‘liked’ over 3000 times, and Ira added hashtags such as ‘mind blown’ and ‘grateful’ and ‘director’.

Ira’s followers showed encouragement in the comments section. “That’s a bloody great photo. Also. Damn straight! Looks like we’re celebrating tomorrow with some of that pear dessert,” one friend wrote. “Wow that’s a flex,” wrote another. While some people left heart emojis in a comments section, one person wrote, “All the very best. May you shine and steadily climb up the ladder of success. God bless.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ira had said that her true passion is not acting, but directing. Speaking about directing a stage adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, she said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Like most star kids, there has been a lot of talk about Ira’s possible entry into the film industry. Her father, actor Aamir Khan hinted that she might be interested in filmmaking and said, according to India Today, “I’m not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that’s where she would want to go, I don’t know.”

