Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan falls with a thud in China as well, makes only Rs 10 crore on opening day

After failing to sustain momentum in India, actor Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan fell flat on its face in China as well. The movie, which released in China almost a month after in India, made just Rs 10 crore at the Chinese box office on day one.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Saturday. “Aamir Khan is a big draw in #China and his last two films [#Dangal, #SecretSuperstar] have done stupendous biz there... Yet, #ThugsOfHindostan has had a shockingly low start in #China... Fri $ 1.53 mn [Rs 10.67 cr]... Includes previews Showings: 27,577 Admissions: 338,601#TOH,” he wrote in his tweet.

However, even with the disappointing earnings, Thugs of Hindostan is still safe from being declared a flop. “#ThugsOfHindostan has received a substantial amount [Rs 100 cr+] upfront from #China thanks to the superstardom that Aamir enjoys there... Irrespective of how #TOH fares in #China, YRF is already in safe zone due to the solid price they have received from the local distributors,” Taran wrote in another tweet.

Thugs opened with a record-breaking Rs 50 crore on day one but nosedived soon after. It was trashed by critics and tanked amid negative word of mouth. Talking about Thugs of Hindostan’s disappointing performance at the box office, Aamir said, “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority. Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So there is no doubt that we did go wrong. I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best. But those who came with so many expectations did not enjoy the film and I am feeling very bad about it.”

Thugs of Hindostan was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Made at a mammoth budget, the film suffered heavily in its first week itself with its first Monday collections at just Rs 5.25 crore. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the total collections of the film stood at Rs 139.50 crore after 11 days.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:36 IST