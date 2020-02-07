Aamir Khan sends wishes to Vidhu Vinod Chopra: ‘Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:56 IST

Aamir Khan on Friday extended good wishes to producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his film Shikara, which was released on Friday.

Aamir Khan took to Twitter and shared the warm wishes for Vidhu Vinod Chopra including the entire team of the film and wrote, “Wishing you all the very best Vinod! Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in recent history. A story that needs to be told.”

Shikara is a film about one of the most tragic events in our recent history. A story that needs to be told. https://t.co/IjssVfrwus — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 7, 2020

The 54-year-old actor has worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra on many projects. Shikara narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times.

The film showcases the 40,000 migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus. The film is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple.

“It’s a tribute to the Pandit community, to us, to our mothers. Nobody listened to us for 30 years. Our story was hidden for the past 30 years,” the director said at a recent event. Speaking about his personal connection to the story, he told PTI, “This is completely personal to me. It is my life. Just think about the scale of this tragedy. It is unbelievable to me that we have let it happen. My mother thought she will go back after two-three weeks or after few months or next year but she couldn’t go back and that smile slowly vanished.”

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

