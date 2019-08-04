Aayush Sharma on Kwatha co-star Isabelle Kaif: ‘She is hard working and dedicated, we are currently discovering each other’

bollywood

Actor Aayush Sharma, who will begin shooting for his second film Kwatha with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle, has said that she had begun working on her character ever since she joined the project. The film will mark her Bollywood debut.

Talking to Mid Day, Aayush said, “Ever since she joined the project, she has been working on her character. She is hard working and dedicated. Isabelle and Arpita [Khan, wife] know each other, so, I have obviously heard so much about her. We are currently discovering each other as actors.”

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s production Love Yatri where he was seen as a Gujrati lover boy alongside Warina Hussain. Talking about his next role, Aayush further told the tabloid, “When I heard it, I instantly connected to the story. The film is inspired by true events, and I was surprised that something like this had happened, and that most of us are unaware about it. The film has a different take on stories revolving around the Indian Army. I am trying to transform my body to look like an officer. Also, I will train with soldiers at base camps. I want to get the mannerism on point.”

Kwatha will be directed by Karan Lalit Butani and the producers describe it as a human adventure based on true events of the Indian Army with a twist. Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment and Cult Entertainment, it will be produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhatt, Aditya Joshi , Alok Arbind Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.

