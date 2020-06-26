e-paper
Abhay Deol on skin care cream dropping 'fairness' tag: 'Starting point to a long road ahead'

Abhay Deol on skin care cream dropping ‘fairness’ tag: ‘Starting point to a long road ahead’

Abhay Deol lauded the decision of a multinational company to remove the word ‘fairness’ from all its products and called it a ‘small step in the right direction’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhay Deol expressed happiness at a multinational's decision on rebranding its products to make them more inclusive.
Abhay Deol expressed happiness at a multinational’s decision on rebranding its products to make them more inclusive.
         

Actor Abhay Deol has supported a multinational’s decision to drop words like ‘fairness’, whitening’ and ‘lightening’ for its products in all future branding. He posted on Instagram that the ‘world backlash’ as well as Black Lives Matter movement has contributed to this cultural shift.

He said: “It took a world backlash and the #blacklivesmatter movement to give us a push in this direction. But make no mistake, all of you who have been vocal about the need for a cultural shift in regard to the sale and endorsement of fairness creams in our country contributed to this victory. We have a long way to go in breaking our conditioning of what constitutes for beauty, but this is a small step in the right direction. It’s the starting point to a long road ahead. What a beautiful beginning! #nomorefairandlovely #peoplepower.”

 

Abhay was, of course, not the only one to hail the decision. Many other Bollywood celebrities joined the chorus. Kangana Ranaut tweeted about it and wrote: “It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when the whole nation participates in the movement.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana who has had to face prejudice because of her skin colour posted a note on her Instagram stories which read: “Hindustan Unilever announced that it would rebrand its skin -lightening cream ‘Fair and Lovely’ and drop the word ‘Fair’ from the product. It has also committed that it will remove all suggestions that success is linked to skin tone or colour in its communication.”

Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement. As part of the shift, Unilever will in coming months change the name of its Fair & Lovely product that is used for skin-lightening and sold in Asia, the company said.

(With AP inputs)

