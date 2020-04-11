Abhay Deol recalls his New York days where he lived 11 years ago: ‘What a time that was, running away from attention’

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:18 IST

At a time when New York is reeling under the onslaught of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, actor Abhay Deol fondly looked back at his happy days of the past in that city, away from all the attention.

“My friend sent me these pics from when I lived in NYC 11 years ago! I have no pictures of my own from that time. Brought back memories. What a time that was, running as far away as I could from the attention I was getting. Age has definitely helped me accept many a thing stardom brings with it,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

In 2009, the Dev D actor moved to New York where he reportedly took up welding and metal work course. “I chose New York as my second home because it’s a city that has always fascinated me. It’s such a hub of activity. The creative possibilities here are unlimited. I want to grow not just as an actor but also as a human being,” he had said.

On the work front, meanwhile, Abhay Deol will be seen next in Jungle Cry, a rugby film, set to have an international theatrical release in countries including the US, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa soon.

Jungle Cry is the story of 12 underprivileged tribal boys from remote areas of Odisha playing sports barefoot in the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), Odisha, to winning the World Rugby Championship. “Jungle Cry is a story that defines nothing is impossible. It is an incredible story and I am really proud and honoured to be a part of it. With the movie set to release across the globe, it will get the audience to witness the amazing journey of the young Indian tribal boys of my country and their achievement,” Abhay said.

Directed by Sagar Ballary and produced by Bollywood Hollywood Productions, the movie also stars Emily Shah, Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones. The film has cameo appearances by eminent sportsmen Nigel Owens and Colin Charvis.

