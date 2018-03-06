 Abhishek Bachchan and Dulquer Salmaan lead industry in wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery from his ‘rare disease’ | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan and Dulquer Salmaan lead industry in wishing Irrfan Khan a speedy recovery from his ‘rare disease’

Several well wishers including Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan posted messages for Irrfan Khan after the actor shared that he had been diagnosed with a ‘rare disease’.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2018 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Irrfan Khan poses for a portrait to promote the film Puzzle at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival .
Irrfan Khan poses for a portrait to promote the film Puzzle at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival .(Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

Actor Irrfan Khan on Monday shared in a tweet that he has contracted with a ‘rare disease’ and is undergoing further tests to reach a conclusive diagnosis. The actor has been away from work for the last few days after news came that he had been diagnosed with jaundice. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Taking to Twitter, the Hindi Medium actor wrote, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo, who directed Irrfan in the upcoming film, Blackmail, said told Mid-Day that he didn’t notice that something was wrong in their time working together. “I read his message on Twitter and it was shocking to find out about this health. He never showed any signs of illness while we were shooting for Blackmail, nor did he mention anything about it. I am sure the doctors are doing their best and providing necessary treatment. I haven’t called him because he and his family are taking care of the situation, and during such a time, they need their privacy,” said Deo.

Several well wishers took to Twitter and posted positive messages for the actor.

