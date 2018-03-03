 Abhishek Bachchan back on a film set after two years; Bollywood says good luck | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Abhishek Bachchan back on a film set after two years; Bollywood says good luck

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is working in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan co -starring Taapsee Pannu. Sujoy Ghosh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Karan Johar are among those who congratulated him.

bollywood Updated: Mar 03, 2018 19:51 IST
Yashika Mathur
Actor Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Housefull 3.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Housefull 3.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is getting back to shooting for a film after more than two years. The actor recently posted an emotional tweet about facing the camera after the gap for his film Manmarziyan. In no time, he was flooded with congratulatory and encouraging messages from his colleagues in Bollywood.

The actor tweeted on Friday, “It’s been just over two years since I faced a film camera — A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. ‘Manmarziyaan’.” Earlier, he had posted a photo of the film’s script.

The actor, who will now be directed by Anurag Kashyap, was last seen in Housefull 3 that released in June 2016.

Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film, also posted an Instagram video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhabha, where they were surrounded by excited fans.

“When your Director suggests “let’s have a quiet meal at a dhaba”. #WellThatWasntGoingToHappen #Manmarziyaan @anuragkashyap10,” he wrote.

