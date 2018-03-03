Abhishek Bachchan back on a film set after two years; Bollywood says good luck

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is getting back to shooting for a film after more than two years. The actor recently posted an emotional tweet about facing the camera after the gap for his film Manmarziyan. In no time, he was flooded with congratulatory and encouraging messages from his colleagues in Bollywood.

The actor tweeted on Friday, “It’s been just over two years since I faced a film camera — A new journey, a new film begins today. Need your good wishes and blessings. ‘Manmarziyaan’.” Earlier, he had posted a photo of the film’s script.

The actor, who will now be directed by Anurag Kashyap, was last seen in Housefull 3 that released in June 2016.

let the snowball roll... https://t.co/h5sXJWbhyV — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) March 2, 2018

Wooohoooo my brother!! Go get em Tiger! God bless n all my love , always !! https://t.co/jHadFmGhxp — Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) March 2, 2018

Welcome back AB! We have missed seeing you and need to see much more of you at the movies!!!! Love you!!!! https://t.co/e12TAGP4BQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 2, 2018

All the best mere bhai. N go n stay at home in moga.. punjab is waiting to give u a tight hug my brother. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/yb3zTA8zlq — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2018

Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film, also posted an Instagram video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhabha, where they were surrounded by excited fans.

“When your Director suggests “let’s have a quiet meal at a dhaba”. #WellThatWasntGoingToHappen #Manmarziyaan @anuragkashyap10,” he wrote.

