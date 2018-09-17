Abhishek Bachchan: I’ve done more films with Aishwarya than any other female co-star, she brings out the best in me

Abhishek Bachchan doesn’t “really like talking about romance”. For him, “it differs from relationship to relationship”. Yet, in his latest release, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, he plays a romantic character. The film marks his comeback to the big screen after two years and that too with Anurag, with whom he had a rather unpleasant past. That they both have moved on is evident, given that the film-maker’s much-talked-about production, Gulab Jamun, will witness the return of hit pair Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan [wife-actor] after eight years. Amidst a busy schedule, Abhishek sits down for a quick chat around his work, family and more:



What was Anurag’s brief to you regarding your character, Robbie?

Film-=making is a collaborative art, and Anurag is a collaborative director. He likes the involvement of his actors, and that helped. Regarding my look, he sprung it up on me last minute. ‘Why don’t you wear a turban’ is what he said. Robbie is a mona Punjabi. He wears the turban out of respect for his parents. What I liked about him is that he isn’t a traditionalist but he has a great sense of values and morals.

Your next is Gulab Jamun, also with Anurag. It seems you both have left the past behind...

Once you work with Anurag, it turns out to be a very emotional experience. He is definitely one of the most giving directors I’ve ever worked with. He is very gracious. He makes you feel very comfortable to share your soul with everybody.

It’s also the film that’ll see you and Aishwarya together after over eight years…

It’s the comfort level. I don’t have to forge a relationship, which most actors do with their co-stars. Also, I think I’ve done more films with Aishwarya than any other female co-star. She has always brought out the best in me. I am excited to get in front of the camera with her once again.

Growing up in a family filled with creative individuals, is your daughter, Aaradhya also creatively inclined?

Well, yes she is a creative child. But she is only six so she does everything. There’s a lot of time still she decides what she wants to do.

Many people feel Agastya (sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son) looks like you...

No, [Agastya] does not look like me. He looks like his father. If you see Nikhil’s [Nanda] childhood photos, you will see they look the same.

There is speculation that Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda (Agastya’s elder sister) might venture into acting?

Not that they have told me. Navya (21) is busy with her University. She is studying communication and marketing. And from what I know she is busy being a student right now, and so is Agastya (18). He is in school. I think it’s too early for them to decide what their career should be.

JP Dutta had directed Abhishek Bachchan in his debut film Refugee that released in 2000.

Talking about your exit from Paltan, JP Dutta told us that the wound is too fresh for him to comment.

JP sahab introduced me to cinema. He is my mentor and is like family to me. My relationship with him goes beyond films. He treats me like his son. It was devastating for me to not be able to stand by him during this journey of Paltan and not be a part of it. I’m so excited that the film released. There were circumstances that were beyond my control. He knows I’m always there for him. That he is still emotional about the incident is completely understandable. I will have to meet him, and he will have to get it out of his system. He means a lot to me and I know I mean a lot to him.

