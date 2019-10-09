Actor Nupur Alankar says she sold jewellery, borrowed Rs 500 after PMC Bank collapse

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:14 IST

Actor Nupur Alankar has said that she was forced to sell off her jewellery after the collapse of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-Operative (PMC) Bank. The crisis began in September.

Nupur, who has worked in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, on Wednesday told The Times of India that she had transferred her savings to the PMC account, and now has to resort to borrowing amounts as low as Rs 500. She said, “With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. In fact, I had to borrow Rs 3000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs 500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money.”

The actor asked, “How am I expected to survive without money? Should I mortgage my house now? Why is there a cap on my own hard-earned money? I have been diligently paying income tax, so why am I suffering today?”

She said that because of her association with PMC, she is finding it impossible to secure loans. “The moment I say that my accounts were in PMC Bank, even the telecallers hang up,” she said.

On September 24, the RBI put restrictions on PMC Bank and barred the bank from making fresh loans or taking deposits. In October, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a first information report (FIR) in the case of financial irregularities of over Rs 4,355 crore at the bank on a complaint by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:13 IST