Actor Sharmiela Mandre sustains serious injuries in road accident, suspected of going on joyride without permit during lockdown

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:20 IST

Actor Sharmiela Mandre has sustained ‘serious injuries’ in a road accident in Bengaluru. She was accompanied by a friend, and has been injured on her face and hand. Both Sharmiela and her friend have been discharged.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the accident took place at around 3 am at the underbridge of Vasanth Nagar in Central Business District. A man falsely claimed to have been driving the car, and urged the police to not register a case. He then left the spot.

“We don’t know how the car hit the pillars in underbridge if the accident has taken place in JP Nagar. According to doctors, it is suspected that the duo was under the influence but a report yet to come,” the report quotes the police as saying.

A case has been registered in High Grounds Traffic police station. The duo didn’t not have the proper authorisation to drive their car during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, and are suspected to have gone on a joyride, according to the report.

