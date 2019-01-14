Actors make the most of the web, thanks to the growing demand of good content

Popular Bollywood actors are making the most of the web platform and have starred in some interesting projects in recent times. And the reason behind it is the fact that these stories are striking a perfect chord with the audiences, who is looking for something new every day. Actors such as Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have already proved their mettle on the big screen and enjoy a loyal fan base. And now they are branching out to the web and are tasting success as well.

READ | Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan finds cop-mafia dramas romantic

R Madhavan

The prolific actor tumbled into the comfort of web after remarkable box office hits in his acting career! Stepping into online content with a psychological drama on Amazon Prime, Breathe, Madhavan was hugely appreciated for pulling off a matured, never- seen before character in the digital show.

Saif Ali Khan

Touted as one of the first mainstream Bollywood actors to dabble with the digital platform with Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan effortlessly portrayed the role of a realistic Mumbai cop in pursuit of a mafia boss. As Saif had mentioned, doing the show was a step in the new direction. The talented actor has already started shooting for the second season.

Saqib Saleem

Having showcased his versatility as an actor in mainstream commercial films, Saqib graduated to the digital world and pulled off a challenging role of real life gangster Shiv Prakash Shukla in Zee5’s original Rangbaaz. Saqib’s performance has been hugely appreciated by the audience, critics, industry and fans alike!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sacred Games also marked Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s digital debut and as underworld don Ganesh Gaitonde, he walked away with great accolades. His dialogues went viral and his character, Gaitonde gave birth to several memes and videos! Needless to say, people are looking forward to seeing more of his droll humour in season 2.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is pretty much a favoured web cynosure right now! He’s always been widely admired on TV and the silver screen for his authentic, genuine and peculiar performances delivered with exceptional quality. However, his current web appearances earned him a first rate reputation with small yet powerful role in Mirzapur and finally an urban lead in Broken But Beautiful. He’s captivating attention already for his next interesting web series-in-making known as Rise.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 18:09 IST