Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal’s wedding festivities begin, see pic from their roka ceremony

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 20:30 IST

A picture from singer Aditya Narayan and his longtime girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal’s ‘roka’ ceremony was shared online on Wednesday. The couple recently announced wedding plans, after over a decade together.

This comes a day after Aditya’s social media post, in which he professed his love for Shweta. In his post, the singer had written, “I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. PS Kaha than a… kabhi na kabhi to miloge kahin pe hamko yakin hai (I told you that we were sure to meet).”

Previously, the singer had said in an interview to SpotboyE, “We’re getting married on December 1. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding.”

His father, singer Udit Narayan, had also expressed his dismay at not being able to host a lavish affair, and had said in an interview to Dainik Bhaskar that although he’d known Shweta for many years, he wasn’t aware that his son was romantically involved with her.

He said, “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.” He added, “I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage.”

Aditya in a recent interview recalled his earliest interactions with Shweta, and how she ‘rejected’ his advances. “I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. Because even she had heard bad things about me that main ladkiyan ghumata tha (I was a womaniser). So, I could understand her apprehension,” he told Times Now.

