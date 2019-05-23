After TV channel’s Sunny Deol-Sunny Leone goof up, actress reacts with funny tweet

Actor Sunny Leone has given a hilarious reaction to being confused with actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol by a television news channel. She took to Twitter to have a little fun with the goof up as well.

During his coverage of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday, anchor Arnab Goswami said, “Sunny Leone ... Sunny Deol leading with 7500 votes!” The video of the goof up went viral and Sunny, too, decided to get in on it.

Arnab is so excited today he goofed up Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone😂🤣😂#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/SBDt1DEDoE — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 23, 2019

“Leading by How many votes ????,” she wrote in a tweet with two wink emojis. Fans called her a ‘sport’ for her reaction to the viral video. “What a sport !,” wrote a fan. “You are leading by 135 crore hearts of Indians,” wrote another.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

BJP candidate and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is leading over his nearest rival and Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. From the start of counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday, Deol has been maintaining a lead over Punjab Congress chief Jakhar.

Speaking to reporters, 59-year-old Deol, who is popular for playing patriotic roles in movies like Border and Gadar, said he was ecstatic over the initial trends coming during the counting of votes. “I am feeling good and I am very happy. Modiji is winning. I was confident that people of this constituency (Gurdaspur) love me a lot and will ensure my victory,” Deol said. He said after winning, he would work for the people of Gurdaspur.

