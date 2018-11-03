After Zero’s trailer launch, Anushka Sharma heads off with Virat Kohli. See pic

After the launch of the trailer of her ambitious new film Zero, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the airport with husband Virat Kohli. The couple was seen leaving Mumbai.

Anushka’s had it really busy in the last few months. Last month saw the release of her film, Sui Dhaaga which was a Yash Raj Films production. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, the film featured them as Mamta and Mauji. The film’s story revolved around a tailor and his wife who set out to fulfil their dreams. After heavy promotions for nearly a month, lady luck smiled on them and film, on its release, went on to become a hit. One of the talking points before the film released were the Mamta memes, which were unleashed on the internet, post the release of the film’s trailer.

Now, she prepares for her next big film Zero, in which she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, who is playing a dwarf, and Katrina Kaif. On Friday, the trailer of the film was launched amid much fanfare on the occasion of Shah Rukh’s birthday. Telling the story of a man of humble origins who dreams big, it shows Shah Rukh romancing both his ladies. Anushka plays a brilliant scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

Meanwhile, when Anushka isn’t busy with her various film commitments, she is busy cheering her cricketer husband from the stands, like she did during India’s tour of England in August and September this year.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 18:39 IST