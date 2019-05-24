Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya step out for a family dinner to celebrate Brinda Rai’s birthday. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai has just returned from the Cannes Film Festival after putting up several stunning appearances and united with her family to spend some quality time. Aishwarya along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya went out for dinner with her mother Brinda Rai who celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

While Aishwarya was in pink ethnic wear, Aaradhya and Abhishek chose white for the evening. Aishwarya had also wished her mother on Instagram with a picture and a message, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai and Brinda Rai at the latter’s birthday dinner.

Aishwarya had walked the red carpet this year in a metallic mermaid gown in yellow and green hues by Jean Louis Sabaji. She was accompanied by Aaradhya to the annual film festival yet again and had also shared a picture showing the two twinning in yellow. She had captioned the picture, “My Sunshine Forever LOVE YOU” and Abhishek had commented to the post, “The gold standard!”

Aishwarya Rai poses at the screening of the film A Hidden Life at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. ( REUTERS )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film La Belle Epoque at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. ( AFP )

The actor walked the red carpet again at the screening of the film La Belle Epoque in a white-feathered tulle gown. She had also shared pictures of her various looks at the French Riviera. She was spotted with Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport upon her return. The actor had attended Shiamak Davar’s Summer Funk Show hours before leaving for Cannes to cheer up for Aaradhya who had performed at the event. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan had also joined them for the show.

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Brinda Rai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya at Shiamak Davar’s show. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Aishwarya Rai turns on the heat in unseen photo from Cannes 2019

Aishwarya was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in a negative role in Mani Ratnam’s period drama based on the historical Tamil novel by Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan. She will play wife of Chola kingdom’s treasurer Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 24, 2019 08:52 IST