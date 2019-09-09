Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan glow in golden in these throwback pics from her baby shower

bollywood

After old pictures from her wedding and sangeet went viral recently, the internet has found a treasure trove of pictures from Aishwarya Rai’s baby shower. The throwback photos show Aishwarya sitting on a throne with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan by her side.

Both the actors are seen dressed in golden outfits for a ritual. Her mother Vrinda Rai is seen with an aarti thali (a plate bearing the holy light)in her hands, waving it in front of her daughter. Another picture shows Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, giving their blessing to the couple. Abhishek is also seen fixing his wife’s hair and gajra in a picture.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Talking to Filmfare about her sudden engagement almost 12 years ago, Aishwarya said the Bachchans took everyone by shock. “He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly,” she said. “I didn’t even know there’s something called a ‘roka’ ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don’t know what a ‘roka’ is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; ‘we are coming’.”

She added, “Abhishek was like ‘we are all coming and I can’t stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place’. I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, this ‘roka’ is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town.” But, she said, “Mum is here, we are here. They’ve all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s happening.’ Then it’s like, ‘come on, let’s go home’. I’m like, ‘Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?’”

In the same interview, Aishwarya talked about how Abhishek proposed to her while she was on sets of Jodhaa Akhbar. “Ashutosh (Gowariker) is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’”. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe Season 2. Aishwarya is working on a project with Mani Ratnam.

