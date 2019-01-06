Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan lend support to Sonali Bendre. See pics, video from their visit

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan paid a visit to actor Sonali Bendre, who has been diagnosed with a ‘high-grade’ cancer. The couple was spotted outside Sonali’s Juhu home on Saturday, and pictures from the visit have been shared online.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek wore solemn looks on their faces as they sat in their car. Abhishek was seen driving the car. Aishwarya was dressed in all black, while Abhishek wore a brown hoodie.

The couple returned from their New Year’s vacation recently, and were spotted with their daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. They’d shared images from their holiday on their social media accounts. Aishwarya had also shared family pictures on Christmas and New Year’s, wishing her legions of fans a happy holiday season.

Sonali returned to Mumbai in December, after a lengthy stay in New York City, where she was receiving treatment for her disease. During her time in America, the actor had shared frequent social media messages, giving updates on her health and uplifting the spirits for her many fans.

Sonali had first revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post in July, writing, “There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action.”

The actor celebrated her 44th birthday on January 1 in a grand fashion, with a party that was attended by the likes of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Karan Johar and Neelam Kothari.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:24 IST