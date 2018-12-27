Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha attend Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. See pics

Bollywood celebs joined industrialists and politicians to pay their last respects to social activist Nana Chudasama who died on December 23 after a brief illness. A prayer meet was held on December 26 at Nehru auditorium in Worli that saw several Bollywood celebrities and industrialists in attendance. Chudasama’s daughter Shaina NC was also present to meet the guests who offered their condolences to her and her family.

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the prayer meet with the her mother Brindya Rai.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Brindya Rai at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Several other actors such as Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty with wife Mana Shetty and Urmila Matondkar also attended the event to offer their condolences. Singer Pankaj Udhas also attended the prayer session with wife Farida. Senior actors Shabana Azmi, Rekha and Waheeda Rahman were also spotted at the event as they met the grieving family.

Madhoo, Urmila, Waheeda Rahman, Shabana Azmi at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Raveena, Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Pankaj Udhas at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Madhoo was also present on the occasion. Juhi Chawla too was spotted at the prayer meet. Actor Jackie Shroff too attended the meet and wrote a note for the departed soul.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani was made it to the event to offer his prayers. His brother and industrialist Anil Ambani with wife Tina Ambani also attended the prayer meet.

Juhi Chawla at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Jackie Shroff at Nana Chudasama’s prayer meet. (Viral Bhayani)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 10:48 IST