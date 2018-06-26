 Aishwarya Rai is all smiles as she shoots Fanne Khan song with Beyonce’s choreographer. See pics, videos | bollywood | Hindustan Times
  • Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 26, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aishwarya Rai is all smiles as she shoots Fanne Khan song with Beyonce’s choreographer. See pics, videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly be seen as ‘Indian Madonna’ in a new song from Fanne Khan. Check out photos and videos from the shoot.

bollywood Updated: Jun 26, 2018 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanne Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanne Khan.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a glamourous star in her upcoming film Fanne Khan, was recently spotted shooting with choreographer Frank Gatson for a song in the film and pictures and videos from the shoot are already flooding internet. Directed by debutante Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Gatson has worked with pop stars including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna and is set to work on two songs for Fanne Khan, according to reports. Aishwarya is seen enjoying herself as she shoots for the song...

Meanwhile, the first teaser of Fanne Khan is set to be released on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor shared a new poster on Twitter and wrote, “When your dreams don’t let you sleep...#FanneyKhan Teaser out today! #FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Fanne Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanne Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature