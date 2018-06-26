Aishwarya Rai is all smiles as she shoots Fanne Khan song with Beyonce’s choreographer. See pics, videos

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a glamourous star in her upcoming film Fanne Khan, was recently spotted shooting with choreographer Frank Gatson for a song in the film and pictures and videos from the shoot are already flooding internet. Directed by debutante Atul Manjrekar, Fanne Khan also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Gatson has worked with pop stars including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna and is set to work on two songs for Fanne Khan, according to reports. Aishwarya is seen enjoying herself as she shoots for the song...

from the set of Funny khan . aish shooting the song with frank . heard that he will do not only one but 2 major dancing song with her 💃💃💃 i am so so so excited 💗💗#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #FanneKhan #Frankgatson pic.twitter.com/2vAbdfHoVB — Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) June 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the first teaser of Fanne Khan is set to be released on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor shared a new poster on Twitter and wrote, “When your dreams don’t let you sleep...#FanneyKhan Teaser out today! #FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Fanne Khan is rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

Co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and T-Series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, Fanne Khan is slated to hit theatres on August 3.

