Aishwarya Rai on daughter Aaradhya: I spend all my time with her, don’t have ‘army of help’

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has spoken about the wisdom she imparts on her daughter, Aaradhya, in an interview with Vogue. She, along with singer Pharrell Williams, is also on the magazine’s cover for April.

Aishwarya says her days are mostly busy because of her daughter. She said, “I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice. I read comments saying, ‘Ah, she must have an army of help’ and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy. I respect homemakers for the endless work they do. As far as downtime goes, it’s about perspective—if you believe you’re tired, you will be, so I choose to find pleasure in the moment and experience the present for what it is.”

She further said that she wants Aaradhya to live in the moment. “I’m a firm believer of the state of the mind, and that’s the means to keep your head above a high level of water, every day. That’s something I’m imparting to Aaradhya—that B-positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life in the moment, because you’re going to have to live with your experience,” added Aishwarya.

On the work front, Aishwarya is now gearing up for the release of Fanne Khan. The film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 13, 2018. The film is directed by Atul Manjrekar.