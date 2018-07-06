Aishwarya Rai posts a stunning monochrome photo from Paris and we can’t stop admiring her. See pic

It is not without reason that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often ranks among the most beautiful women in the world. Her beauty apart, Aishwarya’s overall aura has ensured that she remains a show stopper even after years of being crowned Miss World. What’s more she has redefined celebrity motherhood in the last few years.

Her pictures with her pretty little daughter Aaradhya too are major head turners. In Paris, to follow up on one of her commercial commitment with an international watch brand, Aishwarya posted a picture of herself which is just gorgeous.

✨my Longines Day🤗 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:07pm PDT

Dressed in a black and white monotone formal shirt and pants combination with her hair left loose, she looks a vision. Her auburn hair is the only bit of her colour that we can see. Her lipstick too is in a shade of dull brown. She is looking away from the camera; her smile and gaze adds to the charm. A ring on her finger and a watch are her only accessories.

She posted some more pictures from the same photo shoot.

✨Today with my Longines 💕 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT

On her film work front, Aishwarya is preparing for the release of her next film, Fanne Khan, where she will be seen with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Rather colourful posters of the film were unveiled on Thursday.

Fanne Khan is said to be a remake of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, which was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001. The movie, a joint production of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions, T-Series and Anil Kapoor Films Company Network, is expected to hit the screens on August 3.

