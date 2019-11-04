Aishwarya Rai’s manager Archana undergoes skin grafting, still in hospital after suffering burns at Bachchan Diwali bash: report

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:16 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand, who had sustained burn injuries at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash, has undergone skin grafting surgery. Archana had reportedly sustained 15 % burns when her lehenga accidentally caught fire at the Diwali bash at Jalsa, before actors Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan came to her rescue.

A Mid-Day report has quoted a report as saying, “The patient has undergone skin grafting of the right lower limb (leg). Skin from the left leg was used for grafting yesterday [Friday]. The burn in the upper limb area is of first degree for which conservative treatment is being given. Archana is currently stable and will need to stay at the hospital for over a week,” the source said.

Archana was in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. According to various reports, Aishwarya ripped the burnt piece of clothing while Shah Rukh rushed to douse the fire with his jacket and sustained minor burns. Archana was reportedly rushed to the Nanavati hospital on late Sunday night and has now undergone a two hour-long skin grafting surgery.

The source added, “Post the surgical procedure, Archana will remain immobile for a few days, as the graft needs to heal. The wound will be evaluated a week from now.”

Salman Khan had hailed Shah Rukh for his actions on social media. He shared a video of his scene from the film Happy New Year along with the voice over, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood kar, use bujha kar, jaan bachata hai (Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life).”

Shah Rukh and Salman’s fans had praised the former for his heroism. A fan wrote, “What a perfect scene u have taken #srk Hero in real life.” Another commented, “Once a hero always a hero.”

“Probably bhai is missing his best friend,” read a comment.

Shah Rukh attended the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan. While he was in a plain black achkan and salwar, Gauri was in a lehenga. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali party.

