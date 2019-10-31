Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai was the hero who saved her manager from a fire at Bachchan’s Diwali party: report

bollywood

Even as Salman Khan and the internet heap praises on Shah Rukh Khan for saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager from a fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Diwali party, a new report suggest that it was Aishwarya who took immediate action. The Times of India reports that Aishwarya’s manager, Archana Sadanand, was saved by the actor, who was in turn aided by Shah Rukh.

The report cites an insider as saying that Archana’s lehenga caught on fire after coming into contact with a stray diya. Noticing this, Aishwarya ripped the aflame clothing off Archana, and Shah Rukh rushed to the rescue and offered his sherwani to cover Archana up.

Mid-Day had earlier reported that Archana was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and was kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors said that she had suffered 15% burns on her right leg and hands. Even Shah Rukh suffered some minor burns and injuries. The report had mentioned that Shah Rukh helped in putting out the fire.

Shah Rukh’s actions had been hailed by the internet. Even actor Salman Khan had posted a video of the actor, from the film Happy New Year, praising his actions. The video shows Shah Rukh wearing a partially ablaze shirt, with Salman saying in a voice over, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood kar, use bujha kar, jaan bachata hai (Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life).”

Shah Rukh and Salman had put aside years of animosity a few years ago, and collaborated on each other’s projects. Shah Rukh appeared in an episode of Bigg Boss, and also in a cameo in Tubelight. Salman, meanwhile, performed a cameo in Shah Rukh’s recent film Zero.

