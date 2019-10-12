Aishwarya Rai shares Amitabh Bachchan’s most adorable picture with granddaughter Aaradhya. See here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:12 IST

Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday and celebrated the occasion with fans and family. His daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai wished him by sharing his adorable picture with granddaughter Aaradhya. Both were twinning in white on the special day.

Posting their picture on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy 77th Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless and Love you Always” along with a heart emoji. Aaradhya can be seen posing for the camera, embraced in Amitabh’s arms.

The picture has already got more than 600,000 ‘likes’. Hundreds of fans showed their love for the picture in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Wow picture of the year Dada ki poti.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday sirji.. May God bless you with gud health and loads of happiness. Aaradhya looking very cute.”

During the day, the entire Bachchan family posed for photographs at their residence. Everyone from Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were in white ethnic ensembles.

The Bachchan family outside their residence on Friday.

Abhishek posted a picture of his dad on Instagram with the caption, “To the main man!!!! Happy birthday. Love you.” Shweta wished him with a throwback picture and wrote, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly.”

Fans across the country celebrated the actor’s birthday like a festival. One fan dressed up as Bachchan’s gypsy character from the 2007 movie Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and waited outside his house to greet the actor.

A group from Udaipur cut a 77-feet long cake in honour of the actor. Fans in Prayagraj, the city where the star was born, celebrated the occasion in a different way. They put up a huge poster of the veteran actor and performed puja while praying for his good health.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 13:11 IST