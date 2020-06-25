Ajay Devgn drops a message of hope amid crises: ‘We’ll rise, heal and conquer!’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:22 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday dropped a message of hope as India faces several challenges - rising cases of coronavirus, tension with China and the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He believed that we, as a people, would prevail.

He wrote: “We’ll rise, heal & conquer! #GoodVibes #StaySafe.” He also shared a picture of himself. Amid coronavirus crisis, Ajay has been staying home with wife Kajol and children - daughter Nysa and son Yug - and his mother.

Through the lockdown and later Unlock 1 period, Ajay has been fairly active on Instagram, sharing family and throwback pictures and videos. On Father’s Day on June 21, he posted an old black-and-white picture from the shoot of one of his older films at, what appears to be a wrestling or equivalent contact sport arena, with his late father and popular Bollywood stuntman Veeru Devgan. He wrote: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay.”

On May 27, on his father’s death anniversary, he had posted a picture with his father and had written: “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

Sharing yet another black-and-white picture with Kajol, from one of their previous films, perhaps during their dating years, he wrote: “Feels like it’s been twenty two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback @kajol.”

Ajay posts pictures with his kids as well. Earlier this month, on the occasion of World Environment Day, he posted a picture with his son Yug from one of their vacations abroad and wrote: “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

On April 20, posting a picture with daughter Nysa on her birthday, he had written: “Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol.”

