Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji threatened by NCP MLA: ‘Make some quick changes else I will take personal interest in this’

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has claimed that the makers of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has certain inaccuracies that they need to be changed immediately or he will take matters in his own hand.

The MLA said film’s director Om Raut has taken cinematic liberty too far and the errors need to rectified. If Raut failed to do so, the MLA said, he will have to take ‘personal interest’ in the film. “I would not mind if you consider this a threat,” he said.

The MLA has objected to Kajol’s dialogue that Chhatrapati Shivaji’s sword is meant to safeguard women’s ghoonghat (veil) and a Brahmin’s janeu (sacred thread). “The king never kept women in ghoonghat. He stopped his mother from commiting sati, while women used to attend his daily meetings. Shivaji Maharaj’s sword was not meant to save sacred threads of a particular community, but to safeguard the interests of each and every caste, creed and religion. This is an attempt to stereotype one of the most progressive kings in India,” he said.

Om and the rest of Tanhaji crew is yet to respond to the message from Awhad.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is supporting the release of Tanhaji, a film based on the life of a legendary military leader in the Maratha empire -- Tanaji Malusare. The political party, known for opposing the release of Hindi films dubbed in Marathi, approved the Om Raut directorial saying the film “should be dubbed in as many languages as possible.”

“MNS continues to oppose the release of Hindi films dubbed in Marathi. However, Tanhaji is a film that should be dubbed in as many languages as possible and released across the globe. The world must witness the legendary bravery of our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fearless Mavlas,” said the president of MNS’ Cine Wing Ameya Vinod Khopkar.

The statement was welcomed by Ajay, who tweeted, “Thank you Ameya & MNS for allowing us to showcase our film Tanhaji in Marathi & Hindi simultaneously. It’s our privilege to be able to share the story of this brave Maratha warrior in his mother tongue as well as the National Language.”

Tanhaji also features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

