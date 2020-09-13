Ajay Devgn, wife Kajol wish their son Yug as he turns 10: ‘Happy birthday little Buddha’, see pictures, video

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:40 IST

Actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to their social media handles to wish their son, Yug, on his 10th birthday. Yug is the younger child of the couple, with daughter Nysa being the elder one.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol wrote: “I know nothing I know everything” - Yug Devgan Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say.” The boomerang video recorded in reverse format shows Yug jumping into a pool. Ajay also shared pictures of his son and wrote: “Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come.” The pictures show Yug planting a tree, perhaps mango, using a spade.

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday 🥳 Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

The couple sparingly share pictures of their children. However, in the past, both Ajay and Kajol have shared pictures from their different holidays abroad. Sharing a picture from their travels last June, Kajol had written: “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!”

Sharing another picture with her son from Soneva Kiri, Thailand, Kajol had written: “Fun in the sun. With my sun ..”

Looks like Yug will take after his father and be a fitness freak. Back in 2018, Ajay had posted a video of a 7-year-old Yug taking up a fitness challenge started by then union sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Sharing it, Ajay had written: “Yug Devgan challenges Young India for #HumFitTohIndiaFit Fitness Challenge.” It showed the young boy doing a series of tricky fitness moves. Ajay had even added a disclaimer that the moves, done by Yug, should be done only under guidance of trained professionals.

On their respective work fronts, Ajay saw the release of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which minted gold at the box office. He has a number of projects in various stages of completion including Bhuj: the Pride of India and Maidaan. Apart from these he will be seen in a smaller role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Kajol, meanwhile, was seen in Tanhaji as Savitri Bai, wife of Tanaji Malusare, the Maratha leader on whom the film is based. She also appeared in a much-appreciated short film, Devi.

