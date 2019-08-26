e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb to arrive earlier than scheduled, in May 2020

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb is coming a couple of weeks before it was supposed to. It will now release on May 22, 2020.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:19 IST

Asian News International
Akshay Kumar on the poster of Laxmmi Bomb.
Akshay Kumar on the poster of Laxmmi Bomb.
         

The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on June 5, 2020.

Announcing the news on social media, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet for the same.

The first look of Akshay from Laxmmi Bomb was quite a mysterious one. The actor was seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story.

 

Raghava Lawrence is directing the upcoming flick, which is being produced by Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz deletes pictures of husband Andrew Kneebone, couple unfollows each other amid reports of split

The film is a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, which went on to become a blockbuster. Kiara had earlier shared a picture from the sets of the film with the caption, “First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB @akshaykumar @RowdyGabbar #raghavalawrence @TusshKapoor and the journey has just begun.” She was seen holding the clapperboard for a shot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 20:19 IST

tags
more from bollywood
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseP. V. SindhuMother TeresaGoogle NestAnupam KherJasprit BumrahUPSC Recruitment 2019Kareena Kapoor KhanG7 Summit 2019Spice World MallBala Teaser
    don't miss