Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb to arrive earlier than scheduled, in May 2020

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:19 IST

The release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been preponed. The film will now hit theatres on May 22 next year on the occasion of Eid. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on June 5, 2020.

Announcing the news on social media, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet for the same.

The first look of Akshay from Laxmmi Bomb was quite a mysterious one. The actor was seen applying kohl to his eyes as he is gawking somewhere, hinting at some out of the box story.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

Raghava Lawrence is directing the upcoming flick, which is being produced by Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

The film is a remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, which went on to become a blockbuster. Kiara had earlier shared a picture from the sets of the film with the caption, “First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB @akshaykumar @RowdyGabbar #raghavalawrence @TusshKapoor and the journey has just begun.” She was seen holding the clapperboard for a shot.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 20:19 IST