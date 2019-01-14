Akshay Kumar celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying kites with daughter Nitaara. Watch their video

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated Makar Sankranti in the best possible manner, with family and kites. The actor shared an adorable video of himself on Monday as he flew kites with his daughter Nitaara.

“Meet daddy’s little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! #HappyMakarSankranti everyone,” he captioned the video. Akshay and author Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitaara is six years old and usually kept away from their social media pages. She was last seen in a video posted by Akshay in November. In it, she was seen working out like her father to support the FitIndia initiative.

On Sunday, Akshay wished his fans on Lohri by sharing a new still from his upcoming film Kesari. Extending Lohri wishes for his followers on Instagram, the actor captioned the photo, “Dushman de saahmne jad tak soormeyaan diyaan hikkaan tanndiyaan rehangiyaan, Iss dharti te lohriyaan manndiyaan rehangiyaan!! 36th Sikh Regiment di Saragarhi tukdi vallon sabnu Lohri diyaan bahut bahut vadhaayian!” (As long as we stand strong in front of the enemy, we will keep on celebrating Lohri. 36th Sikh Regiment wishes everyone happy Lohri!)

The black and white still from the film features Akshay Kumar sitting with his fellow actors looking like Sikh military personnel. Featuring Parineeti and Akshay together in the pivotal roles for the first time, the period war drama film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar.

The film is based on the battle that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). It is a story about an army of 21 Sikhs which fought against 10,000 Afghans in the war.

The plot narrates the story of Havildar Ishar Singh (played by Akshay Kumar), who participates in the Battle of Saragarhi. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019, giving fans a perfect Holi gift.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 19:18 IST