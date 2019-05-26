Akshay Kumar meets Asha Bhosle, bonds with her over tea. See pic

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday met veteran singer Asha Bhosle and indulged in some “chai pe charcha” with her. Akshay took to social media to share a photograph from their meeting. It exudes warmth as they are both seen flashing a smile.

“It was so lovely meeting the wonderful Asha Bhosleji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening,” the Kesari actor wrote on social media.

Akshay recently took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his win at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term,” Akshay tweeted.

It was so lovely meeting the wonderful @ashabhosle ji today. Chai and some fun chatter made for a perfect Sunday evening! pic.twitter.com/cACslzKEzk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 26, 2019

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Good News, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi. The star cast of Housefull wrapped up shooting for the film on November 20, last year but reunited today to shoot for a new song, also featuring Nawazuddin. Housefull 4 will star an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

The fourth instalment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is scheduled to hit the big screens around Diwali 2019.

The film made headlines after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

First Published: May 26, 2019 19:56 IST