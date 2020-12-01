Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, see pictures of their interaction

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:03 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over dinner in Mumbai. A picture of the actor, deep in conversation with the UP CM has been shared.

Visuals of Akshay arriving at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel had earlier been shared online. The CM landed in Mumbai and went directly to the hotel, where he will be stationed for the duration of his stay. On Wednesday, he is expected to launch a Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at the Bombay Stock Exchange. Meetings with other Bollywood personalities are also expected to take place.

In September, the CM had expressed intentions to set up the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.

He also held virtual meetings with members of the film industry. “Uttar Pradesh has borders with seven states and one country. This is the cultural centre of the entire country. World’s oldest city Varanasi and Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya, both are in the state,” Adityanath said. “The new film city will be near the historic city of Hastinapur as the land identified is close to the city. Hastinapur has tremendous contribution in the history of our country. Film city will be between the holy rivers of Ganga and Yamuna,” he added.

