Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar says daughter Nitara defeated him in bicycle race: ‘She keeps me on my toes’

Akshay Kumar says daughter Nitara defeated him in bicycle race: ‘She keeps me on my toes’

In his reply to a fan, Akshay Kumar said that he was safe at home with his family. He also said that his daughter Nitara was keeping him on his toes during the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 15:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar, who is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, is using the lockdown to spend some quality time with his family. Replying to a fan’s comment on his recent Instagram post, he revealed that his daughter Nitara beat him hollow at a bicycle race on Tuesday morning.

“Sir how are you doing ? How is your daughter?” an Instagram user commented on Akshay’s latest post. The actor replied, “@impeccable _moment I’m very well, safe at home with my family. My daughter is also doing good, keeps me on my toes...lost to her in a bicycle race this morning.”

Hindustantimes

Recently, Akshay was a part of the I for India online concert, which raised a total of Rs 52 crore for coronavirus relief efforts. He also released a recreated version of Teri Mitti (the popular song from his film Kesari), as a tribute to frontline workers leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay also teamed up with Jackky Bhagnani to release a “song of hope” titled Muskurayega India, amid the nationwide lockdown. The music video featured appearances by a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas argue about his show The Voice: ‘She loves it so much, she gets mad if I say anything’

Akshay contributed Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. He has also been involved in other humanitarian aid.

On the work front, Akshay made an entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled for a March 24 release. However, the film has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Akshay is also awaiting the release of Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, which was slated to hit the theatres on Eid this year, but has been stalled.

