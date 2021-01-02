Akshay Kumar shares pic of a frog in an electrical socket: ‘Was looking to charge my phone, this one is clearly occupied’

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:47 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar had a run in with a stubborn little tenant on Saturday. He shared a picture on Twitter, showing a tiny frog sitting inside an electrical socket, not letting him charge his phone.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, “Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere. This one is clearly occupied.” A few fans and followers reacted to his posted. One fan shared a video of Bear Grylls eating a frog and wrote, “Bear Grylls ka nashta.” Another fan also shared the same thought. “But make sure Bear Grylls doesn’t see this,” they wrote while a third fan replied, “Haan Nahi to wo avi tak mast tel me fry kar ke khaa gya hota yaa phir kaccha hi (Yeah or he would fry the frog and eat it or maybe he would have eaten it raw itself).” Another shared a meme of Akshay from his film Welcome, commenting on the frog’s weird choice of home.

Was just looking to charge my phone but seems like I’ll have to look elsewhere 😜 This one is clearly occupied 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/6BcOHRuMry — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2021

Akshay recently topped the TAM adex- TV Year Rounder Report 2020 for gaining the most number of advertisements in Bollywood. Akshay recently saw the release of his film Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar and has several films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif. It was supposed to release in March 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. Akshay is the latest addition to Rohit's Shetty’s cop universe of films after Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Both of them also make a special appearance in the movie, which is about a looming terror threat to Mumbai.

Bell Bottom also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta. It was among the few movies to start and finish shoot during the pandemic. The crew shot in Scotland for the movie. Meanwhile, Prithviraj stars former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, and Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

