Ali Fazal wishes girlfriend Richa Chadha on her birthday with favourite photo, romantic poem

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Actor Ali Fazal wanted to channel his inner poet as he wished his girlfriend Richa Chadha on her birthday with an Instagram post, but decided to let their adorable picture do the talking. “Aur himmat bhi nahi hui,” he admitted.

“One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. Janamdin mubarak partner! Doori bhi ajeeb cheez hai – nahi khair ajeeb nahi hai, main kuch poetic likhna chah raha tha iss mauke pe. i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the two of them.

However, Ali shared a few lines from a poem written by someone referred to as ‘M’. “‘Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe. Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-mohabbat humari !’ - M,” it read.

Also see | Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor take India vs Pakistan rivalry to dance floor

Richa commented on the post with a series of heart emojis. Wishes also poured in from fans and Bollywood celebrities, including Prateik Babbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, producer Guneet Monga and casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Ali and Richa, who starred together in the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey and its sequel Fukrey Returns, have been together since 2016. After keeping things under wraps for more than a year, the couple came out in the open with their relationship in 2017.

Richa told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that she was in a happy space with Ali, and was not planning to get married to him anytime soon. “I don’t think marriage is on the cards for now. We are chilling right now. We will go very slow with this relationship,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more