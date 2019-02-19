Alia Bhatt on dad Mahesh Bhatt’s absence while she was growing up: I didn’t miss him because I did not really have him

Alia Bhatt, currently on a high with the success of her latest release Gully Boy, opened up about her dad and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in an interview and said the Zakhm director was “always a celebrity who would walk into the house”.

Speaking with Komal Nahata on Zee Cafe’s Starry Nights 2.OH, Alia said, “For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house. I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job.”

Talking about working with her daughter in Raazi, Soni Razdan said, “It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par on set and also play mother and daughter as well. To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role.” However, she also admitted that she hated Alia’s Shaandaar.

“Alia was a very obedient child, the only thing she was fussy about was what dress she wore. I would have to give her choices and she would pick her dress out knowing very well exactly what she wanted to wear,” Soni added.

Alia and Soni worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, a film based on Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat. Alia’s last release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and will soon be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:01 IST