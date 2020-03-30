e-paper
Alia Bhatt puts lockdown period to good use, takes up course in creative writing

Alia Bhatt puts lockdown period to good use, takes up course in creative writing

Alia Bhatt, who is reported to have moved in with Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown, has taken up a course in creative writing.

Mar 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt has taken up an interesting new hobby.
         

Alia Bhatt has taken up something new to keep herself busy during the 21-day nationwide lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has begun learning about creative writing from her home.

On Monday, she shared a photo of her setup in bed. The photo shows her laptop and some notebooks with notes scribbled on a page. The book’s title on her laptop reads, ‘The Craft of Plot’ with Brando Skyhorse. The course aims to teach one about creative writing and Alia’s notes about ‘background’, ‘development’ and ‘climax’, also hint at it. “Stay home & .. learn something new,” she captioned her post.

 

Stay home & .. learn something new 📚

Alia has been spending her days at home, clicking pictures of her pets and checking out the sunsets. She appears to have moved in with boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. A video trending on social media is being considered as evidence of the same by many fans.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by his dog.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan fails miserably as he takes viral emoji challenge. Watch video

On Thursday, Alia also took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father, director Mahesh Bhatt. “Stay home & post old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe,” Alia captioned the image.

Alia will be next seen in Sadak 2, which is directed by her dad, who also helmed the original film. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra with Ranbir, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.

