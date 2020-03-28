e-paper
Are Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are living together amid lockdown? Video shows couple taking a walk in building compound

Actors and couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem to have moved in together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:18 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took his dog for a walk.
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear to have moved in together during the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. A paparazzi video published online on Saturday shows the couple taking a walk together.

A photographer uploaded a sneakily-taken video of the couple as the walked out their house for a walk with one of Ranbir’s dog. Alia had earlier shared pictures of the dogs on her Instagram account on Saturday morning.

 

Both the actors are seen dressed in casuals, just walking around the small compound. Their fans loved seeing them together. “Aww love birds,” wrote one. “And that doggo is so cuteee,” wrote another.

It was earlier speculated that Alia may have moved in with Ranbir when she shared a photo on her Instagram earlier this week ad credited Ranbir for clicking it. With Mumbai city under lockdown, it was unlikely that they were simply visiting each other.

Alia and Ranbir were also rumoured to have broken up last month. But with that same picture, Alia put all rumors of a split to rest. The photo showed her looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. “Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” she captioned the image.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.” Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image.

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

